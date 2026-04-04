Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

AI is rewiring the world's most prolific Bollywood industry

In India, at least one major production house is reviewing its entire library for AI re-releases, and Google , Microsoft and Nvidia have made early bets by partnering with local filmmakers.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 06:43 IST
bollywoodArtificial Intelligencefilm industry

Follow us on :

Follow Us