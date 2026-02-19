Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

'AI models can learn like people': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman defends AI use of news content

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, aims to balance content use with collaboration with creators, Sam Altman said.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 13:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 13:54 IST
Technology NewsArtificial IntelligenceTrendingSummitSam Altman

Follow us on :

Follow Us