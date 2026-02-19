<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Thursday noted that AI needs to be democratic for all. </p><p>In keynote address at AI Impact Summit, Modi said, "India is the centre of the world's largest tech pool. When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time."</p><p>"Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact," he said.</p>.Bill Gates won't deliver keynote address at Delhi AI Impact Summit amid Epstein Files row.<p>"Bharat looks at AI in beneficial way and that's why we chose 'Sarwajan Hitaye, Sarwajan Sukhaye' as our theme," Modi said while adding it is a matter of pride for the Global South that AI Summit is being organised in India. </p><p>"AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. There is only one difference: this time the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected. Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever," the PM added.</p><p>PM Modi called AI a transformative power, which if directionless, it can become a disruption. However, with the right direction, it becomes solution. </p><p>"The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark," he said. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>