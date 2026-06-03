AI-powered Meta Business Agent for WhatsApp Business launched

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Meta launches an AI-powered Business Agent for WhatsApp Business to automate customer service and boost productivity.
Key points
• AI-powered customer service
The Meta Business Agent can respond to customer queries, recommend products from a catalogue, book appointments, and qualify leads with minimal supervision.
• Agentic AI capabilities
The AI can understand tasks, improvise solutions, and complete jobs efficiently, such as adding new features or troubleshooting issues.
• Personal assistant features
It provides morning briefings on missed chats, offers insights on conversations, and helps business owners decide when human support is needed.
• Productivity boost
Business owners can expect productivity increases ranging from 10X to 100X, with quick setup times or integration into existing enterprise systems.
• Gradual rollout
Initially available to a select number of WhatsApp Business users, with plans to expand to Instagram and Facebook Messenger.
Key statistics
10X to 100X
Productivity increase potential
Select businesses initially
Rollout phase
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp Business, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.
Published 03 June 2026, 16:00 IST