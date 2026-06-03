AI-powered Meta Business Agent for WhatsApp Business launched

Meta launches an AI-powered Business Agent for WhatsApp Business to automate customer service and boost productivity.

In one line

Key points

• AI-powered customer service The Meta Business Agent can respond to customer queries, recommend products from a catalogue, book appointments, and qualify leads with minimal supervision.

• Agentic AI capabilities The AI can understand tasks, improvise solutions, and complete jobs efficiently, such as adding new features or troubleshooting issues.

• Personal assistant features It provides morning briefings on missed chats, offers insights on conversations, and helps business owners decide when human support is needed.

• Productivity boost Business owners can expect productivity increases ranging from 10X to 100X, with quick setup times or integration into existing enterprise systems.