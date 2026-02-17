<p>New Delhi: The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) globally presents significant opportunities for Indian companies and will not adversely impact their businesses, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nasscom">Nasscom </a>AI Head Ankit Bose said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>He said instead of job cuts, India will witness job transformations as roles evolve with the growing adoption of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/confusion-prevails-over-bill-gates-attendance-at-ai-impact-summit-in-delhi-3901472">AI</a>.</p>.<p>"AI is getting developed across the world, but who will deploy that. For that you need people... So now India adding capacity... AI is happening at a massive scale and Indian professionals will deploy that. So it's a big opportunity for us but we have to be ahead of the curve and we have to keep our skills up to date," Bose told PTI.</p>.<p>He said at the sidelines of a session in the AI Impact Summit here.</p>.<p>To build capacity, the government and private sector are taking steps.</p>.Gaming addiction: App developers, psychologist throw light on harmful task-based games.<p>"In the next few months we are going to enable 1.5 lakh people in AI-based developers... We are working with government to develop curriculum that are needed in colleges," he said.</p>.<p>He added that there is no major worry for Indian companies which are supplying services to domestic firms or global companies due to this fast-growing technology.</p>.<p>In fact, the companies will grow, Bose said.</p>.<p>More people are required to deploy AI globally and there India has strength, he said, adding that there could be some turbulence, but only in the short run.</p>.<p>The remarks are important as India is a major IT and ITeS exporter.</p>.A yawning gap between private sector hiring and government’s employment targets.<p>Speaking at the session, Sify Technologies Chairman and MD Raju Vegesna said there is a long way to go at the AI front.</p>.<p>Raju emphasised the need for availability of power supply to data centres in India.</p>.<p>"AI is not a project, it is a journey. It is going to take a lot of time," he said, adding that huge investments are required for graphics processing units (GPUs) and data centres.</p>.<p>At present, only 4-5 firms in the US and 2-3 in China are investing.</p>.<p>India has a lot to offer to the world such as scale, cost-effective manpower, and sustainability, he added.</p>