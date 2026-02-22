<p>NEW DELHI: Want to design your own saree or any other fabric faster and with perfect colour combinations? TCS appears to have you covered.</p>.<p>The Indian-origin multinational tech company has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that it says allows customers to create a three-dimensional model of their saree or any other fabric's design. It also reportedly assists weavers in producing it more accurately and quickly.</p>.<p>TCS showcased this solution, called the Intelligent Design Platform, at the recently-concluded AI Impact Summit here.</p>.India-made robots shine at AI Impact Summit 2026 after early controversy.<p>"A customer can request a modern pattern mixed with a traditional Kanjivaram-style saree. The system generates it instantly, allowing the weaver to focus on the craft instead of struggling with complex patterns," an executive at the Tata expo booth told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The platform is said to drastically reduce the time needed for design selection and colour combination — from days or weeks to just minutes. It also reportedly helps minimise waste in the handloom sector, where products are often returned due to mismatched designs or execution errors. The Tata executive pegged the share of such products at 40%.</p>.<p>TCS also demonstrated Smart Weaver Assist — an LED-based system that guides the weaver on thread movement in real time.</p>.<p>This is said to enable faster weaving of sarees or fabrics and allow less-experienced weavers to follow complex patterns without having to memorise long sequences.</p>.<p>"The TCS team has successfully piloted this software in the Kanjivaram saree cluster in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, which is renowned for producing exquisite heavy silk sarees," said the executive.</p>.<p>Although the technology has not yet been publicly launched, the company is reportedly in discussions with the Handloom Corporation of India and the Union Ministry of Textiles to transfer its benefits to both weavers and customers.</p>.<p><strong>How it works</strong></p>.<p>With this AI technology, patterns for Kanjivaram sarees are no longer drawn manually but generated using AI.</p>.<p>The system accepts voice inputs, hand-drawn sketches, or reference images and converts them into loom-ready designs.</p>.<p>Once the design is finalised, customers can preview the output in 3D or Augmented Reality to see — even before weaving begins — how the fabric will look, the executive explained.</p>