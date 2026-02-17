<p>New Delhi: Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan </a>on Tuesday urged India's youth to harness the full potential of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> (AI), asserting that the technology will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat.</p><p>Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Pradhan called on the next generation to deepen their engagement with AI, strengthen teamwork, and explore the vast possibilities the technology unlocks.</p><p>Pradhan said that AI presents a significant opportunity for India, as he cited the country's multi-dimensional, multicultural and multilingual facets, alongside its rich history and legacy.</p><p>He noted that AI can be a powerful tool in understanding and navigating the complexities.</p>.'New history in making': PM Modi says entering Seva Teerth with resolve to achieve 'Viksit Bharat'.<p>"AI is giving us an important opportunity. We have a multi-dimensional, multi-cultural and multi-lingual, complex society, with a rich history and legacy... AI can be an important tool in understanding its complexity and multi-dimensionality," Pradhan said.</p><p>The minister exhorted India's youth to deepen their understanding of AI and the wide-ranging opportunities it offers; he encouraged them to embrace the transformation rather than fear it.</p><p>"There is no reason to fear it. Let universities, startups and big companies come together to create a big vision. In coming days, driven by youth, India will emerge as an AI-led global knowledge centre," Pradhan said.</p><p>The minister said India has set a collective goal of realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, transforming the country into a developed economy, and asserted that AI would be a key pathway to achieving that ambition.</p><p>"We have a collective target that by 2047, India has to collectively realise vision for Viksit Bharat or developed economy and AI is the path to do that," Pradhan said. </p>