<p>Bengaluru: Repetitive tasks such as coding and debugging will increasingly be handled by Artificial Intelligence (AI), and this will help IT professionals shift from execution to strategy and oversight. According to the 2026 Randstad Digital Industry Predictions, the technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector will move from AI experimentation to agentic systems by 2026.</p><p>Jalvin Oza, Executive Client Partner & Industry Head of TMT, said companies will prioritise high-impact initiatives that drive productivity and business growth. "GenAI will evolve into agentic AI embedded across operations, products, and customer experiences. Hyperscale data centres and AI-optimised chips will become the new operational backbone, enabling rapid scaling and intelligent automation. As AI is integrated across business functions, trust and security will take centre stage. Hyper-realistic content will require advanced verification, IP protection and AI-native cybersecurity frameworks, ensuring data integrity and safeguarding innovation," Oza said.</p><p>New roles such as AI Ethicists, Prompt Engineers, and Gen AI specialists will emerge. The report said that enterprises will chase efficiency and productivity, transforming IT teams into orchestrators of AI-driven workflows. In its predictions for 2026 in the TMT sector, Randstad said enterprises will deploy autonomous AI agents to execute complex, multi-step workflows.</p>.Qualcomm’s India teams drive 2nm chip design as company bets big on talent and AI.<p>It added that AI orchestration platforms and Explainable AI (XAI) will become critical for managing scale, transparency, and compliance.</p><p>“In 2026, AI will stop being a standalone initiative and become part of the enterprise operating stack,” said Milind Shah, Managing Director, Randstad Digital India. “Organisations that fail to integrate AI with governance and security from the start will struggle to scale," he added.</p><p>In its Work's Future Predictions, Randstad Digital said organisational change management (OCM) will become critical for driving user adoption and capturing ROI. "Technology alone won’t deliver value. People will. Firms that focus obsessively on value (not just delivery) will separate from the pack. AI is now a coworker: "AI with you." Companies are integrating AI into daily workflows to automate tasks, analyse data faster and sharpen insights," Rebecca Sweda, Executive Managing Partner- Consulting Services (USA), said.</p>