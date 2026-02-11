<p>Lately, there is surge in cases of digital arrests and other forms of online fraud. To curb such activities, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/airtels-xtelify-launches-cloud-ai-led-software-suite-for-telcos-3664479">Airtel</a> on Wednesday (February 11) launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered One-Time-Password fraud-detection feature.</p><p>Airtel's new AI feature can intuitively identify potentially risky behaviour in messages and warn customers.</p>.After Perplexity Pro, Airtel subscribers get free access to Adobe Express Premium.<p><strong>Here's how Airtel AI-driven OTP fraud detection works:</strong> </p><p>Whenever a bank OTP is detected during a potentially risky incoming call (from numbers in the criminal database registry), Airtel intervenes with a fraud alert check to the customer about the potential risk of giving consent for a banking transaction OTP to be delivered while they are still on the call. </p><p>With the new AI-powered suggestions and human judgment, online fraud can be curbed. The only thing is that the customer must never panic when they receive any such messages. Read it thoroughly, and if there is any doubt, call the official bank number or head to the nearest bank branch.</p><p><strong>Here's how to safeguard yourself from phishing attempts:</strong></p><p>1) If you receive an email or message from a person with a familiar name or social media app, or even a government agency, read it carefully. Cyber crooks use fear and tell you to click on a URL link or a PDF to get more information. Do not press any link or download any file.</p><p>The government, tech firm or banks do not ask citizens to share their personal or financial details through messenger apps</p><p>2) Never install APK files or any apps from third-party app stores or links marketed on social media platforms. Always download apps from Google Play, Apple App Store, or Microsoft Windows Store</p><p>3) Never share online account details such as Gmail IDs, bank customer IDs and passwords on messenger apps or on emails with anybody or type details on an online form on a website published by an unknown company</p><p>4) Always update your smartphones and computers to the latest version to protect yourself from new emerging cyber threats </p><p> 5) It is a good practice to install an anti-virus application from a well-known publisher on your device. Once installed, ensure to turn on the safe browsing feature</p><p>In India, if you fall victim to online fraud, immediately call toll-free 1930. It is run by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and once you share the bank transaction details, they will be able to trace and freeze the mule bank accounts. Ensure you call them within one hour, as there will be a higher chance of blocking the cyber criminals from withdrawing the ill-got money.</p>.Google confirms to bring AirDrop-like QuickShare feature for all non-Pixel Android .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>