Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Airtel, Google bring AI-powered spam protection security to Android phones

Airtel has integrated the company's proprietary intelligent tech with the RCS (Rich Communication Service) platform and Google’s advanced spam protection security system.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 06:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 06:26 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechArtificial IntelligencesmartphonessmartphoneAirtelAndroid phoneRCSGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us