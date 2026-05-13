Android 17 introduces AI-driven scam detection and advanced anti-theft tools to enhance security and privacy.

In one line

Key points

• AI scam detection Android 17 uses AI to detect and block scam calls, fake apps, and phishing attempts, including verified phone calls for banking impersonation.

• Live Threat Detection AI-powered security scans apps for suspicious behavior like SMS forwarding or accessibility overlays, warning users to uninstall risky apps.

• OTP protection Third-party apps are blocked from accessing OTPs for three hours, reducing fraud risks from intercepted one-time passwords.

• Anti-theft enhancements New protections include biometric locks for lost devices, disabling Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and restricting accessibility services to prevent theft and hacking.