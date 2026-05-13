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Android 17 introduces AI-driven scam detection and advanced anti-theft tools to enhance security and privacy.
Key points
• AI scam detection
Android 17 uses AI to detect and block scam calls, fake apps, and phishing attempts, including verified phone calls for banking impersonation.
• Live Threat Detection
AI-powered security scans apps for suspicious behavior like SMS forwarding or accessibility overlays, warning users to uninstall risky apps.
• OTP protection
Third-party apps are blocked from accessing OTPs for three hours, reducing fraud risks from intercepted one-time passwords.
• Anti-theft enhancements
New protections include biometric locks for lost devices, disabling Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and restricting accessibility services to prevent theft and hacking.
• Android OS verification
A new feature verifies official Android builds to combat malicious forked OS versions sold in black markets.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Scam phone call detection coming with Android 17 update.
Live threat detection feature coming in Android 17.
New Anti-theft feature coming in Android 17.
Android OS verification notifies a user that their device is running an official Android build.
Published 13 May 2026, 07:53 IST