Anthropic access row rekindles self-reliance debate; Sridhar Vembu says ‘Globalisation Is Dead’

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US tech restrictions spark debate on globalisation's fragility and India's push for self-reliance in AI.
Key points
• US tech access ban
The US ordered Anthropic to block foreign nationals from accessing advanced AI models, citing national security concerns, impacting global firms including Indian entities.
• Globalisation's decline
Critics argue international interdependence weakens during conflicts, with Sridhar Vembu declaring globalisation dead and urging India to prioritise sovereign AI development.
• India's AI sovereignty push
Vembu advocates for India to invest in indigenous generative AI models, despite high costs and GPU restrictions, while Zoho explores cost-effective R&D approaches.
• Calls for national AI mission
Infosys co-founder Mohandas Pai urges Prime Minister Modi to launch a national AI mission with significant funding to accelerate India's AI capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign tech.
• Self-reliance in other sectors
Businesses in manufacturing and hospitality are innovating with solar energy and bio-gas to mitigate fuel crises, highlighting the need for long-term self-sustaining solutions.
Key statistics
50,000 crore
Proposed annual AI funding
200,000 crore
Proposed ELGS Guarantee Fund for AI infrastructure
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Published 13 June 2026, 07:41 IST