<p>As Delhi hosts the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/emmanuel-macron-sam-altman-sundar-pichai-key-world-leaders-tech-pioneers-to-attend-india-ai-impact-summit-in-delhi-from-today-3900079">global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit</a> 2026 (February 16-20), Anthropic on Monday opened its brand-new office in Bengaluru.</p><p>Anthropic, one of the world's top generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) service is betting big on the Silicon City of India. </p><p>Located in Embassy Golf Links Tech Park, Irina Ghose-led Bengaluru office is Anthropic's second such unit in Asia after Tokyo. </p><p>As per the latest report, India is the second biggest active user base for Anthropic's ClaueAI, which is mainly used for computer and mathematical tasks, building applications, modernising systems, and shipping production software.</p><p>"India represents one of the world's most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises. Already, it's home to extraordinary technical talent, digital infrastructure at scale, and a proven track record of using technology to improve people's lives. That's exactly the foundation you need to make sure this technology reaches the people who can benefit from it most," said Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, Anthropic. </p><p>The company already collaborates with some of the top Indian firms in multiple sectors, including enterprise, education, and agriculture. </p><p>To name a few, it is working with startups CRED, Razorpay, Enterpret, Karya, Emergent and even NGOs including Digital Green, Collective Intelligence Project, Adalat AI, Central Square Foundation, Pratham, one of India's largest education nonprofits and more.</p><p>Air India is also using Claude Code to help developers ship custom software faster and at lower cost, as part of a broader push to use agentic AI across its operations.</p><p>To deliver a better user experience, six months ago, Anthropic launched a company-wide effort to narrow this gap by curating higher-quality, more representative training data in 10 of the most widely spoken languages throughout India: Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. </p><p>Anthropic promises to improve Claude AI to enhance its fluency in the Indian languages.</p><p>"Our run-rate revenue in India has doubled since we announced our expansion in October 2025, and the range of organisations building on Claude reflects how broadly that growth is distributed—from large enterprises to digital-native companies to startups shipping their first products," the company said.</p><p>To support the growing customer base, the Anthropic India team promises to offer applied AI expertise to enterprise customers, digital natives and startups, helping them design, build, and scale Claude-powered solutions tailored to their business needs.</p>