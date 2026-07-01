Apple Creator Studio gets new value-added AI features and more

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple enhances Creator Studio with AI-powered editing tools and new features across multimedia apps.
Key points
• AI-powered editing tools
Final Cut Pro introduces generative AI features like Generate Captions and Edit Detection, enabling automatic clip splitting and social media optimisation with on-device AI processing.
• Enhanced multimedia features
New Creator Themes, Auto Mask, Advanced Trimming, and improved Motion/Compressor tools expand editing capabilities for Mac and iPad users.
• Cross-app integrations
Pixelmator Pro, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers now support advanced vector shapes, image generation, and refined editing tools for seamless workflows.
• Music production upgrades
Logic Pro gets revamped Chord ID for accurate harmonic analysis and new sound packs like Granular Alchemy for enhanced music creation.
• Freeform and mobile updates
Freeform adds Dark Mode, shape generation, and Pixelmator Pro integration, while Final Cut Camera supports Clean HDMI Out for iPhone/iPad users.
Key statistics
Rs 399
Monthly subscription cost in India
Rs 3,999
Annual subscription cost in India
Rs 199
Education plan monthly cost in India
Rs 1,999
Education plan annual cost in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Across Mac and iPad, Final Cut Pro leverages on-device AI for Generate Captions, a feature that automatically transcribes audio and places subtitles right in the timeline.
The full suite of creative imaging tools offered by Pixelmator Pro can now be directly accessed from within Apple Creator Studio apps like Final Cut Pro, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers.
Published 01 July 2026, 15:58 IST