Apple Creator Studio gets new value-added AI features and more

Apple enhances Creator Studio with AI-powered editing tools and new features across multimedia apps.

In one line

Key points

• AI-powered editing tools Final Cut Pro introduces generative AI features like Generate Captions and Edit Detection, enabling automatic clip splitting and social media optimisation with on-device AI processing.

• Enhanced multimedia features New Creator Themes, Auto Mask, Advanced Trimming, and improved Motion/Compressor tools expand editing capabilities for Mac and iPad users.

• Cross-app integrations Pixelmator Pro, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers now support advanced vector shapes, image generation, and refined editing tools for seamless workflows.

• Music production upgrades Logic Pro gets revamped Chord ID for accurate harmonic analysis and new sound packs like Granular Alchemy for enhanced music creation.