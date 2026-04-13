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Apple is testing multiple AI smart glasses prototypes, with launch expected in late 2026

Besides smart glasses, Apple is working on two other AI wearables, an AirPods Pro with a camera and a pendant similar to Humane AI Pin, but better.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:11 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIsmart glassesGen AI

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