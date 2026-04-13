<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-watch-series-11-key-features-that-help-you-to-train-for-marathons-3869944">Apple marks its 50th anniversary</a>, it is working on an all-new device category, which will take on Meta's Artificial Intelligence (AI) smart glasses.</p><p>Citing reliable sources, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2026-04-12/apple-ai-smart-glasses-features-styles-colors-cameras-giannandrea-leaving-mnvtz4yg">said</a> Apple is testing multiple prototype frames and camera designs. It will be display-less glasses with Ray-Ban's Wayfarers-like frame, but slimmer and oval-shaped camera, making it unique in the market.</p><p>Also, like all Apple products, the company will not be cutting corners for the build materials of the new device. It is likely to use premium fibre derived from cellulose (wood pulp), said to be superior to plastic-based frames used in conventional smart glasses.</p>.WWDC 2026: Apple sets date for annual developers' conclave in June.<p>Apple has been working on augmented reality devices for close to a decade without much success. The Vision Pro AR head gear launched a couple of years ago in 2024. But it had limited traction among the consumers, and it was also made available in a few select countries.</p><p>Now, Apple is also facing attrition in its AI team. Ex-Google veteran John Giannandrea, who joined the Cupertino-based company in 2018, is expected to retire this month. He is currently the senior vice president of Machine Learning (ML) and AI Strategy.</p><p>Apple is banking on the new AI glasses to get a good response. If things go as planned, it is slated for global debut in late 2026 or early 2027. And it is expected to hit stores next year, in Q1 or Q2.</p><p>Besides smart glasses, Apple is working on two other AI wearables, an AirPods Pro with a camera and a pendant similar to Humane AI Pin, but better. The much-awaited Google Gemini-powered Siri is expected to make its way to Apple products this year and is touted to be a leap ahead of the current AI-ML model-based digital assistant.</p>.Apple working on three AI smart wearable devices: Report.<p>Further, Apple is on track to unveil the company's first-ever foldable iPhone later this year in September, along with iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.</p>.There's no supply constraints, Apple’s first foldable iPhone on track for debut in September.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>