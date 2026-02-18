<p>Earlier this week, Apple announced to launch new products early next month.</p><p>The Cupertino-based technology major may unveil at least four devices, including a new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-confirms-to-host-special-product-experience-in-nyc-london-shanghai-in-early-march-3900769">iPhone 17e, a standard iPad and a new iPad Air</a>, in addition to an affordable MacBook with an A-series chipset for students. That's quite a lot of products to showcase for a spring event, as Apple usually brings the best of the lot in the year-end.</p>.iOS 26.4 beta code hints at Apple Pay launching soon in India.<p>Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing reliable sources, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-02-17/apple-ramps-up-work-on-glasses-pendant-and-camera-airpods-for-ai-era">has claimed</a> Apple has several more interesting gadgets in the offing than the iPhone Fold and powerful MacBook Pro models.</p><p>Apple is reportedly working on three advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered wearables and would come deeply integrated with the all-new Siri digital assistant powered by Google Gemini AI. </p><p>One device is said to be lightweight AI smart glasses similar to Meta's Ray-Ban AI spectacles.</p><p>It won't feature any built-in display, but will come with a high-resolution camera, speaker and sensitive microphones to pick the owner's voice clearly. And, it will also house a chipset and battery as well. This model is still in the final stage of development, and if things go as planned, it can make its debut in early 2027.</p><p>Apple's second AI device is said to be advanced AirPods Pro with a camera. This particular model has been in the news for quite some time. There is no information on the utility of the camera on earphones yet, but work is said to be final stages and may launch later this year.</p><p>Apple is also working on an AI Pendant, which can be attached to a dress on the chest region or a necklace on the neck. The device, which is expected to be marketed as an iPhone accessory, will feature a camera, a speaker and a microphone. It will be much better than Humane AI Pin. However, it is still in the early stages of development and may come in 2027. If it doesn't deliver a seamless user experience, there is a chance that Apple may discard it.</p>.Google confirms to bring AirDrop-like QuickShare feature for all non-Pixel Android .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>