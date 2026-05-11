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Apple's AI-powered AirPods Pro with camera in advanced testing stage: Report

The upcoming AirPods Pro earbuds is expected to retain most of the design elements of the current model AirPods Pro 3, but they will have a longer stem to accommodate the camera.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 11:25 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Apple's AirPods Pro with built-in smart camera enter late-stage testing round: Report

In one line
Apple's next-gen AirPods Pro with a built-in smart camera enters late-stage testing, powered by AI-enhanced Siri.
Key points
Built-in smart camera
The new AirPods Pro features a camera in the stem for context-aware AI responses, like live translations or landmark details, without video calling.
Privacy LED indicator
A privacy-centric LED light alerts others when the camera is active, similar to iPhone's recording indicator.
Development phase
The device is in late-stage testing (DVT) within Apple's engineering team, with mass production (PVT) expected if successful.
AI-powered Siri upgrade
The new AirPods Pro will use Google Gemini-powered Siri for enhanced visual intelligence, surpassing current iPhone capabilities.
Future AI wearables
Apple is also developing AI smart glasses and a camera-equipped pendant, alongside a foldable iPhone and Gemini Siri for iPhones.
Key statistics
End of 2026 or early 2027
Expected launch window
At least 10
Apple's AI devices in development
September 1
CEO transition date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 11 May 2026, 11:25 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechSmart WearablesGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIEarphones ReviewEarphonesearbudsAirPodsTWS earbudsGen AI

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