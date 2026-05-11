Apple's AI-powered AirPods Pro with camera in advanced testing stage: Report

Apple's next-gen AirPods Pro with a built-in smart camera enters late-stage testing, powered by AI-enhanced Siri.

In one line

Key points

• Built-in smart camera The new AirPods Pro features a camera in the stem for context-aware AI responses, like live translations or landmark details, without video calling.

• Privacy LED indicator A privacy-centric LED light alerts others when the camera is active, similar to iPhone's recording indicator.

• Development phase The device is in late-stage testing (DVT) within Apple's engineering team, with mass production (PVT) expected if successful.

• AI-powered Siri upgrade The new AirPods Pro will use Google Gemini-powered Siri for enhanced visual intelligence, surpassing current iPhone capabilities.