Apple's AI-powered AirPods Pro with camera in advanced testing stage: Report

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple's next-gen AirPods Pro with a built-in smart camera enters late-stage testing, powered by AI-enhanced Siri.
Key points
• Built-in smart camera
The new AirPods Pro features a camera in the stem for context-aware AI responses, like live translations or landmark details, without video calling.
• Privacy LED indicator
A privacy-centric LED light alerts others when the camera is active, similar to iPhone's recording indicator.
• Development phase
The device is in late-stage testing (DVT) within Apple's engineering team, with mass production (PVT) expected if successful.
• AI-powered Siri upgrade
The new AirPods Pro will use Google Gemini-powered Siri for enhanced visual intelligence, surpassing current iPhone capabilities.
• Future AI wearables
Apple is also developing AI smart glasses and a camera-equipped pendant, alongside a foldable iPhone and Gemini Siri for iPhones.
Key statistics
End of 2026 or early 2027
Expected launch window
At least 10
Apple's AI devices in development
September 1
CEO transition date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 11 May 2026, 11:25 IST