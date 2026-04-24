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At SpaceX, AI is burning the cash that Starlink earns

In 2025, the AI division - home to xAI - accounted for 61% of the consolidated company's $20.74 billion total capital spending.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 11:06 IST
Elon MuskTechnology NewsSpaceXArtificial IntelligenceStarlink

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