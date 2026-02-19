Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

'Awkward': Sam Altman refuses to hold Anthropic CEO's hand at India AI Impact Summit; video goes viral

While yesterday the nation faced global embarrassment over the Galgotias University robodog row, today we saw a real-time rivalry unfold between CEOs of two of the biggest artificial intelligence companies.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 10:24 IST
GoogleNarendra ModiSundar PichaiArtificial IntelligenceOpenAISam AltmanAnthropic

Follow us on :

Follow Us