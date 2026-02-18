<p>New Delhi: Nearly 70 per cent of the job openings related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Naukri.com portal are concentrated in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, according to property consultant CBRE.</p><p>The findings, based on a comprehensive study of over 64,500 active job listings on online platform Naukri.com as of December 2025, the consultant said in a statement on Wednesday.</p><p>As per the report, Bengaluru, the primary hub for technology's evolution, commands a 25.4 per cent share of the total AI-related jobs, followed by Delhi-NCR with a share of 24.8 per cent and Mumbai 19.2 per cent.</p><p>Data was extracted from Naukri.com portal specifically focusing on open job listings tagged under AI. This does not represent the entire universe of AI-based jobs in India, the consultant clarified.</p><p>As per the CBRE, the job opening related to AI in Hyderabad stood at 12.5 per cent, Pune 9.6 per cent, Chennai 6.4 per cent and Kolkata 2.1 per cent.</p><p>The top three key domains for AI roles currently include: Engineering (Software and Quality Assurance); Data Science and Analytics; and Customer Success, Service and Operations.</p><p>"AI has transitioned from a buzzword to a crucial peg in India's broader economic and infrastructure growth story," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, and MEA, CBRE.</p><p>"The rising demand of AI professionals is not just a job trend but a fundamental shift in how global enterprises view India - as a hub for end-to-end innovation rather than just service delivery," he said.</p>.India needs to scale up AI infra investment; tax holiday announcement offers big opportunity: NVIDIA.<p>Magazine said this evolution is set to redefine the country's economic landscape and its position in the global digital value chain.</p><p>The CBRE further noted that Bengaluru's dominance in AI hiring is mainly because of the presence of a large number of Global Capability Centre (GCC).</p><p>In 2025, Bengaluru captured more than one-third of the country's total office space leasing activities by the GCCs. Delhi-NCR sees strong AI demand from a mix of consulting, fintech, healthcare, and public-sector initiatives.</p>