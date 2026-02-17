Bill Gates' 'will or won't' at AI Summit leads to political mudslinging, Congress asks 'is PM scared' over Epstein row

<p>New Delhi: Participation of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose name figured in Epstein Files, at the 'India AI Impact Summit' became a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/confusion-prevails-over-bill-gates-attendance-at-ai-impact-summit-in-delhi-3901472">subject of speculation on Tuesday</a> after government sources claimed that he will not attend and his Foundation contradicted it.</p><p>Congress was quick to target the Modi government over the episode questioning why the government is not officially making it clear about his participation and whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared" of the American because of the Epstein Files.</p><p>Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is leading the summit, did not provide a direct reply on questions raised at a press conference. "I forgot (like) many other things, regarding who's attending, who's not attending...That is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/participation-a-personal-choice-it-minister-vaishnaw-on-absence-of-tech-moguls-at-ai-summit-3901757">personal choices which people make</a>... I need not comment on that," Vaishnaw said even as he spoke in detail why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had skipped the summit.</p>.Indian woman among Jeffery Epstein's victims? Newest tranche of files shows US authorities trying to contact her.<p>Questions have been raised about Gates' participation at the event after MPs like Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned his presence at the international event over his name cropping up in the infamous Epstein Files.</p><p>A PTI report earlier in the day quoted government sources to say that Gates will not be attending the Summit even as reports and 'X' posts by some journalists suggested that his name figures in the files relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and it could create discomfort. Sources also indicated that the government stood by the victims of Epstein.</p><p>However, the Gates Foundation told PTI later, "Bill Gates is attending the AI Impact Summit. He will be delivering his keynote as scheduled". He was listed as a keynote speaker on February 19 and given a 12-minute speaking slot at 11:50 AM. Gates's spokesperson had earlier described claims by Epstein that Gates caught a sexually transmitted disease as "absolutely absurd".</p>.'Learn from Bengaluru tech summit': Mallikarjun Kharge slams 'PR hungry' Modi govt over chaos at AI summit.<p>Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera targeted the Modi government over the issue and told a press conference, "government sources are saying Bill Gates will not come...while Bill Gates himself is saying that I will come to the summit and deliver a speech."</p><p>"Who are these sources? These sources say that the government stands with the survivors. It is good but why can't they say it on record. The Prime Minister himself should have said that. Why is he scared?" Khera said. He also referred to Gates' meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others in Vijayawada on Monday.</p>.Paid for flights, logistics and then products disappeared: Bengaluru founder’s 'patented AI wearable' stolen at Delhi AI summit.<p>Referring to the Gates Foundation statement, Chaturvedi said, "if true, what a shame? So much for leading the change."</p><p>Earlier in the day, she said, "if India has to lead the AI and tech space it will also have to lead the way in ethical leadership. I had raised my concern with regards to the presence of Bill Gates being promoted as global visionary and platform of the AI Summit given to him." She said the message should be clear that there can be no compromise on what India is building and it has to be led with that moral conviction and dignity.</p>