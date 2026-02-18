Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

EU, India can forge strong AI partnership: Member of European Parliament

He said both sides share a similar perspective that prioritises practical applications over competing to build the most powerful models
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceEuropean ParliamentEU membership

Follow us on :

Follow Us