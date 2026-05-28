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Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

ByteDance developing custom CPU chips to support AI rollout, sources say

ByteDance's move places it alongside a growing cohort of tech companies that have concluded the ⁠economics of custom chips outweigh the complexity of designing them.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST
Artificial IntelligenceByteDancetik tokartificial intelligence and machine learning

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