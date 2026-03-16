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CCI getting ready to act against potential anti-competitive ways in AI space: Chairperson

She said the watchdog is also looking at anti-trust issues in sports, civil aviation, paints and varnishes, and liquor sectors.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:47 IST
TechnologyArtificial Intelligence

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