<p>New Delhi: Competition Commission is getting ready to take action against anti-competitive practices that might emerge in the artificial intelligence front, including algorithmic collusion, the regulator's chief Ravneet Kaur said on Monday.</p>.<p>She said the watchdog is also looking at anti-trust issues in sports, civil aviation, paints and varnishes, and liquor sectors.</p>.<p>The Competition Commission of India (CCI) keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the market place.</p>.<p>"... we are getting ready to take action even on any anti-competitive practices which might emerge in the AI front.</p>.<p>"So, we've identified potential anti-competitive conduct... which would be concentration in the AI value chain. It could be algorithmic collusion, targeted price discrimination, self-preferencing, or any opaqueness in the AI," Kaur said.</p>.<p>Last year, CCI came out with a market study in AI and competition.</p>.<p>Speaking at the 11th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law in the national capital, the CCI Chairperson said that around 90 per cent of the anti-trust matters received by the regulator have been disposed of.</p>.<p>"We get antitrust matters from all across. We have a total of 1,360 anti-trust information which has been received by the Commission, and out of that, 1,211 (matters) have already been decided and disposed of," she said.</p>.<p>At the conference, Niti Aayog Member Rajiv Gauba said a robust competition regime is necessary for attracting foreign investments.</p>.<p>He emphasised the need for avoiding the extremes and over regulation in terms of competition law and ensure a delicate balancing act. </p>