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Computex 2026: Asus unveils Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered Ascent QN10 AI mini-PC

The new Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset houses a 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which promises faster and most power-efficient performance for Windows PCs with Copilot AI applications.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:28 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Computex 2026: Asus unveils Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered Ascent QN10 AI mini-PC

In one line
Asus unveils a compact AI mini-PC powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset at Computex 2026.
Key points
Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset
Features a 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU with 18-core configurations, offering up to 75% faster CPU performance than rivals at ISO power.
AI performance boost
The Hexagonal NPU delivers 80 TOPS for seamless local AI model execution, supporting tools like OpenClaw and Claude Desktop.
Ultra-compact design
The Ascent QN10 mini-PC has a sub-0.7L chassis, 86% smaller than standard mini-PCs, fitting effortlessly in workspaces.
Advanced connectivity
Supports up to four 4K multi-display monitors, seven USB ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for low-latency performance.
Efficient cooling system
Includes a high-efficiency CPU fan, vapour chamber, and a dedicated Gen5 SSD cooling fan for stability under heavy workloads.
Key statistics
75%
CPU performance improvement over rivals
80 TOPS
NPU processing speed
86%
Chassis size reduction compared to standard mini-PCs
9600 MHz
Supported LPDDR5x RAM speed
32GB
Max RAM capacity
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:28 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligencecomputerQualcommAsusPCGen AI

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