Computex 2026: Asus unveils Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered Ascent QN10 AI mini-PC

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Asus unveils a compact AI mini-PC powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset at Computex 2026.
Key points
• Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset
Features a 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU with 18-core configurations, offering up to 75% faster CPU performance than rivals at ISO power.
• AI performance boost
The Hexagonal NPU delivers 80 TOPS for seamless local AI model execution, supporting tools like OpenClaw and Claude Desktop.
• Ultra-compact design
The Ascent QN10 mini-PC has a sub-0.7L chassis, 86% smaller than standard mini-PCs, fitting effortlessly in workspaces.
• Advanced connectivity
Supports up to four 4K multi-display monitors, seven USB ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for low-latency performance.
• Efficient cooling system
Includes a high-efficiency CPU fan, vapour chamber, and a dedicated Gen5 SSD cooling fan for stability under heavy workloads.
Key statistics
75%
CPU performance improvement over rivals
80 TOPS
NPU processing speed
86%
Chassis size reduction compared to standard mini-PCs
9600 MHz
Supported LPDDR5x RAM speed
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 03 June 2026, 13:28 IST