Computex 2026: Asus unveils Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered Ascent QN10 AI mini-PC

Asus unveils a compact AI mini-PC powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset at Computex 2026.

In one line

Key points

• Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset Features a 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU with 18-core configurations, offering up to 75% faster CPU performance than rivals at ISO power.

• AI performance boost The Hexagonal NPU delivers 80 TOPS for seamless local AI model execution, supporting tools like OpenClaw and Claude Desktop.

• Ultra-compact design The Ascent QN10 mini-PC has a sub-0.7L chassis, 86% smaller than standard mini-PCs, fitting effortlessly in workspaces.

• Advanced connectivity Supports up to four 4K multi-display monitors, seven USB ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for low-latency performance.