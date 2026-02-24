<p>Enterprise conversational AI platform ConvoZen.AI on Tuesday unveiled an end-to-end Conversational AI Stack and AI Agents that are connected, context-aware and can perform non-scripted automation. It also showcased two indigenous frontier speech models built for Indian platforms — Akshara (speech-to-text) and Ragini (text-to-speech).</p><p>Addressing the 2nd edition of the ConvoZen Conversational AI Summit, Akhil Gupta, Founder of NoBroker and Convozen.AI, said, "Contact services form the face of the company and conversations across a business need a single platform that the AI automation provides, to augment better learning of what the customer needs."</p>.Humanoid robots, supercomputing major draws at AI Impact Expo.<p>While most conversational AI solutions operate as fragmented point tools, ConvoZen looks at integrating the full lifecycle into a single platform built on four agent layers — Conversational AI Agents, Copilot Agents (assisting human agents), Supervisor AI Agents (monitoring conversations for quality), and Customer 360 AI Agents. As two million conversations already take place using AI agents, 9 per cent of topline revenue can be attributed to them, he specified. </p><p>Quoting a conversation with Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani, Gupta said that voice AI was slowly emerging as the next UPI revolution in India, with the ability to reach and communicate with Indians in over 100 different dialects.</p><p>Agentic AI is polymorphic by nature and can be steered to be made specific to business needs, said Sandeep Alur, CTO, Microsoft Innovation Hub, India. "We are moving from intelligence and emotional quotient requirements to an action and social quotient. Agentic AI can create a downstream workflow based on the responses received," he said, adding that they can decide the next steps based on the real-time interaction.</p><p>Pramod Varma, Chief Architect of Aadhar and India Stack, said VoiceAI is best-equipped and the most-natural interface that can be adapted to an Indian consumer-base that is known for code-mixing in daily conversation. "Indians never speak in only one language," he said. WhatsApp is not just a messaging platform, but is driving service delivery and consumer servicing, said Arzan Singpurwalla, Partnerships Lead, Whatsapp Business, META, in a panel, referring to ConvoZen deployment on the platform. WhatsApp averages for two hours of screen-time consumption per Indian, and becomes the most-powerful tool to leverage agentic AI, supporting the entire sale cycle, he added.</p>