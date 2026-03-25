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Deepfake interview fraud is now real, a big threat to recruiting companies

Recently, Bengaluru-based AI-powered interview intelligence platform InCruiter, during an interview, found that a participant was answering technical questions and engaging naturally.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 19:59 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 19:59 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceDeepfakes

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