Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Deloitte India to unveil GenW.AI at AI Impact Summit

As a low-code platform, GenW.AI offers ease of use and speed of development. Offered both as an on-Prem and on-cloud platform, it allows complete control over IP and data for businesses.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 11:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 11:34 IST
Business NewsTechnology NewsArtificial IntelligenceDeloitte

Follow us on :

Follow Us