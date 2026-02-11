<p>Bengaluru: Deloitte India will launch GenW.AI, an indigenous, next-generation low-code platform created to enable enterprises to rapidly prototype and deploy diverse applications and AI agents. It is designed to integrate with a wide range of large language models (LLMs). GenW.AI will be officially launched at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi next week.</p><p>As a low-code platform, GenW.AI offers ease of use and speed of development. Offered both as an on-Prem and on-cloud platform, it allows complete control over IP and data for businesses. It is built to interact not only amongst apps built on the platform but also to work with enterprise technologies, the company said.</p>.Big tech ramps up AI spending as Google, Amazon and Microsoft chase dominance.<p>“Across industries, leaders are seeking practical ways to modernise operations, reduce backlogs, and unlock the potential of AI without adding complexity or cost. The market is shifting from large, bespoke programmes to platform approaches that empower “fusion teams” of business and IT to co-create safely. CIOs and CTOs are increasingly prioritising speed of innovation while also preserving the ability to meet compliance expectations, keeping data private, and avoiding brittle, one-off solutions,” Nitin Kini, Chief Operating Officer, Deloitte South Asia, said.</p><p>Deloitte India said GenW App Maker enables organisations to rapidly build and deploy tools and applications, integrating with databases, APIs, and third-party services.</p><p>“Enterprises today don’t just need tools. They need frameworks that let them move fast without increasing operational risk. The challenge isn’t about whether to adopt low-code or AI, but how to do so with guardrails, scale, and speed. GenW.AI enables teams to explore ideas and deliver solutions in a short timeframe, while maintaining the oversight that organisations expect,” Jagdish Bhandarkar, Partner and Chief Disruption Officer, Deloitte India, said.</p><p>Deloitte India has already implemented GenW.AI across its teams.</p>