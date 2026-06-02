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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
DuckDuckGo expands its privacy-focused 'No AI' search feature to new regions amid rising AI integration in search engines.
Key points
• Privacy-first search
DuckDuckGo’s 'No AI' search ensures user queries remain unmonitored and untrained for AI models, unlike competitors.
• No account required
Users can access the browser without creating an account or linking personal details, enhancing anonymity.
• AI integration balance
While offering AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude, DuckDuckGo guarantees user interactions are not used for AI training.
• Rapid user adoption
The feature saw a 3X surge in installs globally, with US iOS app installs growing 69.9% week-over-week.
• Browser compatibility
Initially available on Chrome and Firefox, the 'No AI' extension will soon expand to Edge and other browsers.
Key statistics
3X surge
Global install growth
69.9% week-over-week
US iOS app install growth
18.1%
US weekly install growth
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 02 June 2026, 12:33 IST