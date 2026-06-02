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DuckDuckGo's ‘no-AI’ search feature gains more traction, expands to new regions

With this No-AI extension, users can search for information without any anxiety that any of his/her search history is being monitored or not on DuckDuckGo.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:33 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

DuckDuckGo's ‘no-AI’ search feature gains more traction, expands to new regions

In one line
DuckDuckGo expands its privacy-focused 'No AI' search feature to new regions amid rising AI integration in search engines.
Key points
Privacy-first search
DuckDuckGo’s 'No AI' search ensures user queries remain unmonitored and untrained for AI models, unlike competitors.
No account required
Users can access the browser without creating an account or linking personal details, enhancing anonymity.
AI integration balance
While offering AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude, DuckDuckGo guarantees user interactions are not used for AI training.
Rapid user adoption
The feature saw a 3X surge in installs globally, with US iOS app installs growing 69.9% week-over-week.
Browser compatibility
Initially available on Chrome and Firefox, the 'No AI' extension will soon expand to Edge and other browsers.
Key statistics
3X surge
Global install growth
69.9% week-over-week
US iOS app install growth
18.1%
US weekly install growth
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:33 IST
Technology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIDuckDuckGoGen AI

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