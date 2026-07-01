Enterprises now ask for real value through AI: Automation Anywhere co-founder Ankur Kothari

<p>Bengaluru: "Enterprises have moved beyond AI pilots. The focus now is on deployment that drives real business outcomes through targeted, and incremental changes," said Ankur Kothari, COO and Co-founder of Automation Anywhere.</p><p>The company has unveiled new capabilities for its Agentic Process Automation (APA) platform that are designed to help firms become autonomous enterprises. The APA platform is used by organisations globally across healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications, and the public sector to run enterprise automation and <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI-driven operations </a>at scale.</p><p>Kothari said many customers use their products at the customer service desk. "When you resolve queries using an agent, your overall time to resolve goes down," he said, adding that technology now exists across departments, and one can get through 40 per cent to 60 per cent of autonomy.</p>.Agentic chaos looms as firms deploy AI agents sans governance.<p>According to him, India is a very unique market, and it's always been unique from an automation standpoint. Most of the company's customers are in banking, financial services, healthcare, pharma and manufacturing.</p><p>Talking about Context Intelligence Graph, a new addition to Automation Anywhere's Process Reasoning Engine (PRE), Adi Kuruganti, Chief AI and Development Officer of Automation Anywhere, said it is designed to retrieve the right context for each task or decision. Automation Anywhere has expanded its governance capabilities across the full lifecycle to help enterprises test, monitor and improve AI-driven workflows, he added.</p><p>Mihir Shukla, CEO and Board Chairman of Automation Anywhere, said the Autonomous Enterprise depends on more than individual AI agents as it requires a system that can coordinate how work runs within departments and across the organisation.</p><p>Automation Anywhere is also expanding its Autonomous Service Desk from routine support requests to more complex<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/information-technology"> IT</a> issues that typically require engineering help. With new platform capabilities for orchestration, context, security, and governance, AI agents can gather the right information, coordinate action across systems, and resolve issues with the right controls in place, the company said. </p>