Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Enterprises now ask for real value through AI: Automation Anywhere co-founder Ankur Kothari

The company has unveiled new capabilities for its Agentic Process Automation (APA) platform that are designed to help firms become autonomous enterprises.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 14:57 IST
Business NewsArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us