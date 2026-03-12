Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Fact-check: AI-generated video shared as Indian citizen arrested in Tehran on suspicion of espionage

DH found that the video is fake and was generated using artificial intelligence (AI)
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A screenshot of viral clip.

A screenshot of viral clip. 

Credit: X/@GP_Presss

A screenshot showing Hive Moderation results

A screenshot showing Hive Moderation results

Credit: Hive Moderation

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 09:11 IST
United StatesIranIsraelArtificial IntelligenceWest AsiaMiddle EastFake

Follow us on :

Follow Us