<p>Galgotias University has released an official statement addressing the controversy regarding their 'robodog' at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/galgotias-university-vacate-ai-impact-summit-stall-amid-rising-controversy-over-chinese-robodog-3902986">India Impact AI Summit</a>. The representatives reportedly presented a China-made robot dog as their own creation, and were subsequently asked to vacate their stall at the Summit after authorities discovered it. </p><p>In their statement, the institution explained what transpired at the Summit and confirmed vacating their stall. </p>.<p>"We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press," the statement read. </p>.<p>"We request your kind understanding as there was no institutional intent to misrepresent this innovation. Galgotias University remains firmly committed to academic integrity, transparency, and responsible representation of our work. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises," it further said. </p><p>Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur on Wednesday issued a clarification amid growing controversy over the display of a "Chinese" RoboDog at the AI Impact Summit. Gaur told ANI that the confusion stemmed from the use the words "develop" and "development." He clarified that the university did not develop the robot but had worked on its development for academic and research purposes.</p>