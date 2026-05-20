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Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Generative AI: To err is human...

Human language has undergone a shift in the era of generative AI; it has not remained a medium for negotiating meaning but has become an input for rendering precise results.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 12:35 IST
Artificial IntelligenceSpecialsLanguageEnglish

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