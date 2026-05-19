Global AI spending to nearly double to $3.5 trillion by 2027: Gartner

<p>Bengaluru: Worldwide <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI </a>spending is projected to increase from $1.76 trillion in 2025 to $3.49 trillion by 2027, representing a 98 per cent growth over two years, according to Gartner data. AI Infrastructure and AI Services will drive most of the outlay, together accounting for over 75 per cent of total spending by 2027.</p><p>Compared to 2025, data show that worldwide spending on AI is expected to grow 47 per cent to $2.59 trillion in 2026. AI services alone will be $585.527 billion.</p>.NTT DATA signs agreement to acquire WinWire to scale enterprise AI adoption.<p>“Through the next several years, the need for capacity will make AI infrastructure, including AI-optimised IaaS, AI-optimised servers, AI network fabric, AI processing semiconductors and devices, the largest segment of the market, accounting for over 45 per cent of spending, which will be driven by vendors,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. “Within this segment, spending on AI-optimised servers will triple over the next five years to become the largest subsegment, as cloud services providers expand capacity in anticipation of the workloads created by GenAI models and agentic workflows," he added.</p><p>Enterprises will expand their use of both the GenAI models embedded in existing software applications and the new AI agents within multiple workflows. Model consumption will increase through multistep processes and integration into broad suites of tools as enterprises recognise the potential value of agentic automation. This dynamic means that the short-term outlook for AI models has been increased to 110% growth in 2026, adding $6 billion in spending for this year, Gartner data showed.</p><p>Of the total worldwide AI spending in 2027, AI cybersecurity alone will more than triple from $25.9 billion in 2025 to $85.9 billion by 2027, growing 231 per cent in two years.</p>.Apple working on three AI smart wearable devices: Report.<p>“Up to this point, AI spending has primarily been driven by technology companies and hyperscalers,” said Lovelock. Enterprises have yet to really flex their spending potential. That is coming, and 2026 will be the inflection year. Currently, organisations show limited appetite for using AI to drive disruptive enterprise change. Instead, they favour tactical AI initiatives with incremental improvements in efficiency and productivity.</p><p>"For this reason, CIOs face challenges in proving the value from AI investments and demonstrating tangible business outcomes. Aligning AI initiatives with strategic business objectives is the essential step for success. This incremental approach persists despite AI hype and valuations that reflect aspirations to transform the broader economy," he added.</p>