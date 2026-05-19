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Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Global AI spending to nearly double to $3.5 trillion by 2027: Gartner

Of the total worldwide AI spending in 2027, AI cybersecurity alone will more than triple from $25.9 billion in 2025 to $85.9 billion by 2027, growing 231 per cent in two years.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:10 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceGartner

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