Gnani AI launches latest speech-to-text model

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based frontier voice AI company Gnani AI launched its latest speech-to-text model, Prisma v2.5, on Friday. The model ranks first in 8 out of 9 Indian languages on both real-world and acoustically noisy independent benchmarks, the voice AI company said in a release.</p><p>The latest model is trained on 14 million hours of proprietary Indic speech, and the corpus spans 12 languages, incorporating real dialect variation, ambient noise, and natural code-switching into the training distribution.</p><p>“A model that mishears ‘thees’ as ‘theen’ produces a 10% WER (word error rate) on that utterance. In a loan origination call, that single error misrepresents the amount by thirty crore rupees. At 30 million calls per day, error rates are not a quality metric. They are a huge business risk," quipped Ananth Nagaraj, Co-founder and CTO, Gnani AI.</p>.'No CA, no accountant fee': Professionals use AI to file Income Tax; How you can do it too, check viral Claude prompt.<p>Prisma v2.5 closes the transcription gaps that matter the most in BFSI, insurance, healthcare, and several other industries: short utterances, numerals, alphanumerics, named entities, and domain-specific vocabulary, the company said.</p><p>"Most speech models we evaluated were trained on clean audio. Our calls come in over telephony lines, from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, in accents no benchmark dataset captures. Gnani Prisma v2.5 was the only model where out-of-the-box accuracy matched what we needed in production," Akshay Singhal, Senior Vice President, WeRize, said.</p><p>“Every enterprise voice AI deployment in India eventually runs into the same wall: the model was not trained for how Indians actually speak. Accents, noise, code-switching, compressed telephony audio, these are not edge cases in India; they are the norm. Prisma v2.5 is the first model India has built where the training data and the real world are the same thing,” Ganesh Gopalan, Co-founder and CEO, Gnani AI, said.</p>