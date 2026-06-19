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Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Gnani AI launches latest speech-to-text model

The latest model is trained on 14 million hours of proprietary Indic speech, and the corpus spans 12 languages, incorporating real dialect variation, ambient noise, and natural code-switching into the training distribution.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:37 IST
Business NewsAI

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