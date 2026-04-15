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Google brings Gemini AI Personal Intelligence feature to India

With this, the Gemini app (under user's permission) will be able to access Gmail, Photos, Search, and YouTube History to deliver personalised responses to all the queries.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:23 IST
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Google Gemini AI gets Personal Intelligence feature in India.

Google Gemini AI gets Personal Intelligence feature in India.

Credit: Google

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Published 15 April 2026, 14:23 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIGeminiGen AI

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