Google brings Gemini AI Personal Intelligence feature to India

<p>Search engine giant Google, earlier this year, in January, launched the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-searchs-ai-mode-to-offer-more-personalised-responses-to-queries-3872448">Personal Intelligence feature</a> in the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Gemini app. But it was limited to the US.</p><p>Now, the Personal Intelligence feature for Gemini AI app has been expanded to India.</p><p>With this, the Gemini app (under user's permission) will be able to access Gmail, Photos, Search, and YouTube History to deliver personalised responses to all the queries.</p>.Google brings improved shopping experience on Gemini, AI Mode, and Circle to Search.<p>For instance, if a user is planning a trip to Coastal Karnataka for a vacation. He/she would have to receive booking confirmations for the travel and accommodation, but the details are scattered across messages and emails. When the user asks Gemini, 'What are my travel plans for Coastal Karnataka?' it goes beyond a simple search.</p><p>It will securely refer to Gmail and pull out the booking details into a clear timeline. It can even intuitively understand the user's context from Photos, it can retrieve a screenshot the user took of a local map or a photo of a gift idea the user had saved weeks ago. It can even suggest a restaurant based on a YouTube video the user recently watched about local food trends. This way, it saves the user from digging through the history and multiple apps.</p>.<p>To adhere to Google's strict user privacy policy, Personal Intelligence is off by default on Gemini. Also, it offers more control by which apps to link Gemini AI app, such as Google Workspace, Photos, YouTube, or Search.</p><p>The company also added that data remains safeguarded within the Google ecosystem.</p><p>In a related development, Google has launched the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) mock test feature in the Gemini AI app.</p><p>For more accuracy and to avoid AI hallucination, Google has partnered-- Physics Wallah and Careers360. The study materials are rigorously vetted, and high-quality content is fed to Gemini to deliver grounded practice tests that more closely resemble what they’ll see on test day.</p>.Google brings new feature to transfer AI memories and chat history from AI app to Gemini AI app.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>