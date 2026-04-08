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Google enhances shopping experience in India with AI-powered features across Gemini, AI Mode, and Circle to Search using Shopping Graph.
Key points
• AI-powered shopping features
Google integrates generative AI and Shopping Graph to improve shopping experiences in Gemini app, AI Mode, and Circle to Search, supporting English, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.
• Shopping Graph capabilities
Google's proprietary Shopping Graph contains 50 billion products worldwide, updated with 2 billion new products every hour to power real-time shopping insights.
• Conversational shopping in Gemini
Users can perform conversational searches to get shoppable product listings, comparisons, prices, and purchase options directly within the Gemini app.
• Visual and comparison tools in AI Mode
AI Mode provides visual product details, price comparisons, reviews, and inventory info, helping users make informed decisions faster.
• Circle to Search integration
Users can circle or tap products on any app to instantly find similar items with prices and availability, initially available on Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy S26 series.
Key statistics
50 billion
Products in Shopping Graph
2 billion
Products updated hourly
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 April 2026, 12:59 IST