<p>We have tools to transfer our messages and multimedia content from an old phone or a computer to a new one, or move WhatsApp history from one device to another. However, there was no such option to transfer the AI interaction details from one app to another.</p><p>Now, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/gmail-gets-new-gemini-ai-features-ai-inbox-search-writing-tools-3856546">Google has launched a tool</a> that can help users move their ChatGPT user data to Gemini with less hassle. It can even do for Perplexity AI, too.</p>.Google TV: New Gemini AI features promise to transform viewing experience on smart TVs.<p>"Our new memory import feature can easily bring an understanding of your key preferences, relationships, and personal context directly into Gemini," said Maryam Sanglaji, Group Product Manager, Gemini App.</p><p>Once the user imports all the memories, Gemini will understand the important key facts the user has shared with other apps, like their interests, siblings’ names, or where they grew up. </p><p>This will come in handy for Gemini to deliver personalised recommendations the minute the user starts using it. Instead of starting over from scratch, users can quickly get Gemini up to speed on what matters most to them.</p><p><strong>Here's how to transfer your AI chat history to Gemini:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Install Gemini AI. Then, head to the Settings and select the new import option. </p><p>Step 2: The user will get a suggested prompt to copy and paste into the current AI app. Once your other app generates a summary of your preferences, simply copy that response and paste it back into Gemini. Gemini will instantly analyse the information and securely save those details to your Gemini context, ready to be used in your next chat.</p><p>It should be noted that ChatGPT offers the option for users to download the entire chat data,</p><p>Also, within the app, Google has changed the name of the chat history (old interaction between the user and the Gemini) from 'history' to 'memory'. This will be revised with an in-app update slated for release, in phases, over the next few weeks across the world.</p>.Google's AI Search Live feature now supports Kannada, Telugu & more Indian languages.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>