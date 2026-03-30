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Google brings new feature to transfer AI memories and chat history from AI app to Gemini AI app

Once the user imports all the memories, Gemini will understand the important key facts the user has shared with other apps, like their interests, siblings’ names, or where they grew up
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 11:46 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 11:46 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIChatGPTGeminiGen AIPerplexity AI

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