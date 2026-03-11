<p>Last month, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-chrome-update-gen-ai-gemini-promises-to-boost-productivity-3883445">Google introduced the Gemini 3 AI-powered features to Chrome</a>, but was limited to select markets including the US.</p><p>Now, it has been expanded to India. Chrome is getting a new dedicated side panel, where users get easy access to Gen AI Gemini. It doesn't matter what tab the user is in, he/she will find Gemini on the right side. </p><p>It can help save time and multitask with as few interruptions as possible. Users can keep the primary work open on one tab while using the side panel to handle a different task.</p>.Google Search: Gemini-powered AI Mode is now available to all users in India.<p>This will greatly reduce the need for multiple tabs for new tasks and ensure the computer works more smoothly.</p><p>Also, with integrations across the popular apps, including Gmail, Maps, Calendar, YouTube and more, Chrome will be able to help improve productivity without the need for moving out of the browser. With a few clicks, users will be able to schedule meetings on the Calendar, see location details from Maps and ask questions about YouTube videos.</p>.<p>Users can even make travel plans with less effort than before. Chrome can bring together all of the research details to plan the perfect getaway as per the budget. Shopping too, gets better with Gemini-integration in Chrome. Users can easily create a table comparing the key details of products across sites, and create a list of items and buy them with less hassle.</p><p>With Gmail on Chrome, users can even compose and send emails without leaving the current page. Just open the side panel and ask to send an email. Once it’s finished, you’ll have the option to make any necessary edits and then get it sent with a single click.</p>.<p>Further, Chrome also gets the much awaited gen AI Nano Banana multi-media editing tools. This will enable users transform images on the fly without needing to download and re-upload images or open another tab. The user has to just type a prompt in the side panel to explain what he/she wants. They can create digital greeting cards or turn research data into visually pleasing infographics.</p><p>However, it will have limited image creation capabilities for the free version. If you have AI plans, users will be able to perform more work. Available to all Gemini in Chrome users.</p><p>In India, Google is rolling out support for more than 50 additional languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil for Gemini in Chrome.</p><p>Besides India, new Gemini features for Chrome is being expanded to Canada and New Zealand.</p>.Google unveils advanced AI Nano Banana 2, brings Pomelli to India; key features and more.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>