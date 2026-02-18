Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlights India's AI potential, announces US-India connectivity initiative

Pichai noted that India's diversity, language ecosystem, and robust digital public infrastructure make it a "powerful foundation for innovation" and a blueprint for democratizing AI globally.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 11:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 11:20 IST
India NewsUSGoogleSundar PichaiArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us