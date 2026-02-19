<p>New Delhi: Google CEO <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sundar-pichai">Sundar Pichai</a> on Thursday visited the commerce ministry's Coffee Board stall at the AI Impact Summit here.</p><p>"When @SundarPichai drops by for a sip, you know it's truly worth it! The world is raising a cup to Bharat GI Coffee at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a social media post.</p><p>Savouring Malabar Arabica, Pichai interacted with baristas (trained coffee professionals) and experienced the flavours of India's premium Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged coffees.</p> .Google CEO defends massive AI spends as essential foundation for long-term value, growth.<p>Bharat GI is a unified national intellectual property brand unveiled by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The vision is to showcase India's unique GI products to the globe.</p>