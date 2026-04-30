Google Gemini AI app can now generate Docs, PDFs, Microsoft Excel Sheets and more

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google's Gemini AI app now generates and converts documents into multiple formats like Docs, PDFs, and Excel sheets.
Key points
• Advanced LLM capabilities
Gemini 3.0 offers superior context understanding and intent detection, reducing the need for additional prompts.
• Multi-format document generation
Users can convert ideas into structured documents, PDFs, Excel sheets, and more directly within the app.
• Handwritten note conversion
Snapshots of handwritten notes can be transformed into legible PDFs or text formats for easy sharing.
• Seamless file management
Files can be downloaded locally or exported to Google Drive in supported formats like .docx, .xlsx, and .pdf.
• Global accessibility
The feature is available to all Gemini app users worldwide, enhancing productivity across platforms.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 30 April 2026, 08:30 IST