<p>Google kicked off the 2026 edition of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-io-2026-heres-what-to-expect-at-annual-developer-conference-4008227">annual I/O 2026 developer conclave at Mountain View HQ</a>, California, US.</p><p>The search engine giant introduced a boatload of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features, including Gemini Omni, Universal Cart, Antigravity apps and more.</p><p>Besides productivity gen AI tools, Google offered a sneak peek at Android XR-powered Samsung's intelligent eyewear.</p><p>I/O 2025: Here are the major announcements at the Google developers conclave </p>.<p>It brings many improvements in agentic AI capabilities, useful for both day-to-day use and professionals coding complex applications.</p><p>It will be powering the new AI mode. It will allow users to type a long description or converse to understand the context and reply to the query more accurately.</p><p>Based on user queries over a long period of usage, it is capable of anticipating the his/her intent, and also help them formulate the question with AI-powered suggestions that go beyond autocomplete. The user can ask follow-up questions right from the AI Overview and flow into a conversational back-and-forth with AI Mode.</p><p>Users can search across modalities, using text, images, files, videos or Chrome tabs as inputs.</p><p>As for agentic capability, the Gemini 3.5-powered Search app and Chrome can work in the background and regularly update you on the progress. For instance, if the user is in apartment hunting, he/she can put all the exact requirements they’re looking for, and shift focus to work. Whereas the agent will continuously scan for the user, notifying them when listings meet their needs.</p><p>Google is bringing the Antigravity coding feature to Google Search. So, users need not have run a specialised app. Just type in the requirements, it will be able to generate the code, and forward it to a colleague via messenger apps and test it in a short time.</p>.<p>It is a new-gen AI multimedia generator and is powered by Google's latest Nanobanana 3.0 AI model.</p><p>With a text description, Omni can create videos, images, and more. Also, with Omni, users can even combine images, audio, video and text as input and generate high-quality videos grounded in Gemini's real-world knowledge.</p><p>Further, the user can also easily edit the videos through conversation.</p><p>For instance, you can take a picture of yourself in front of a mirror and turn it into a fun, eventful video. With a prompt like this-- 'When the person touches the mirror, make the mirror ripple beautifully like liquid, and the person's arm turns into reflective mirror material.'-- It will generate same video as per the description.</p><p>Gemini Omni is said to be much better than most conventional video generators in the market, which most often create low-quality media with glaring physical traits, such as humans with three legs, bizarre animals, and defy physics in terms of missing the shadow of an object in the sunlight.</p><p>However, Google says Gemini Omni comes with improved intuitive understanding of forces like gravity, kinetic energy and fluid dynamics, allowing users to create more realistic scenes.</p><p>This Omni feature is now available in the Gemini app, Google Flow and YouTube Shorts.</p>.<p>It is getting more tools to make the work effortless.</p><p><strong>Voice capabilities with Gmail Live:</strong> With the new conversational feature, users just tap the mic icon and ask Gmail to find the email from a colleague or search for an important attachment, such as a document or an image.</p><p>For instance, when standing in the line during security check at the airport, he/she can ask to bring up the flight ticket and ask 'What’s my flight's gate number'. It will instantly pull the data on the screen. Also, you can ask 'What’s going on at my kid’s school this week?' Based on the email invitation, it will answer with correct context about the event, time and place with less hassle.</p><p><strong>Docs Live:</strong> It will work like a co-writer and assist the owner in drafting an article in real-time. The user can converse with Docs Live, and the latter will do the heavy lifting. He/she has to just give the context, it will do the rest, such as organising their thoughts, structuring the document, and, with the user's permission, pull relevant details from Gmail, Drive, Chat and the web, to complete the given task.</p><p><strong>AI Inbox:</strong> After Ultra, Google is expanding it to Google AI Plus and Pro subscribers with new updates to help you better manage and stay on top of your inbox. The AI Inbox feature helps users to draft emails with a concise structure and look like a professionally written email.</p><p><strong>Google Pics:</strong> It is not an alternative to the Google Photos app, but an all-new standalone editing app that can also generate things to be added to the photo, and ensure it has a professional quality. It will directly compete with Adobe's Photoshop app.</p><p>It can perform object segmentation, and users can select and edit specific elements with precision. It allows users to easily move an object, resize it or transform it entirely — like changing a sweater's colour or turning a dog into a cat — all without affecting the rest of the image.</p><p>It can even modify text directly inside a photo or translate it into different languages. The edited photos can also be shared with friends or colleagues for more editing as well.</p><p><strong>Gemini Spark:</strong> A new 24/7 personal AI agent in the Gemini app that can help you navigate digital life and take action on your behalf, under your direction, and integrate with your Workspace apps, such as Gmail. The user can assign Gemini Spark to draft an email and schedule it for a particular time slot with just a voice conversation. He/she just has to share the context of the email. It will accordingly draft the email, and once the user is satisfied with the drafted email, the user can ask it to schedule the message.</p>. <p>Google Antigravity is Google's agent-first development platform for developers to take an idea and turn it into a production-ready app.</p><p>Now, Google is bringing Antigravity 2.0, as a standalone desktop application, which promises to fully deliver on an agent-optimised experience. It acts as a central home for agent interaction, allowing the user to orchestrate multiple agents to execute tasks in parallel. It also features dynamic subagents for parallelised workflows, scheduled tasks for background automation and ecosystem integrations across Google AI Studio, Android and Firebase.</p><p>For instance, users can create multiple agents and delegate individual tasks. While one agent can be assigned to create a code for an app like a cab service, another can be asked to integrate maps, while another can be assigned to perform quality tests, so on.</p><p>And, the user can see the progress of all the delegated work on the dashboard.</p>.<p>As the name suggests, Google's Universal Cart works across multiple merchant websites and e-commerce portals. Users can just add things to the cart while they are browsing Search, chatting with Gemini, watching YouTube, or even reading Gmail.</p><p>And the most important aspect is that it works in the background. For instance, when a user puts an item in the cart, but hesitates to go forward with the purchase, citing too costly, he/she can leave it in the cart. The user can move on to work on other apps; however, the Gemini-powered feature will try to find more lucrative deals and price drops of that particular item. It will offer the user insights on price history and alert them when an item is back in stock.</p><p>Further, Google Universal Cart can connect and interact with multiple Google apps, such as Gmail, Wallet app and help reduce the steps for researching and completing a purchase.</p><p>For instance, a person is trying his hand at building a custom PC and adds a few parts from several retailers to his cart. The cart will proactively flag any product incompatibilities and suggest alternatives. Since the cart is built on Google Wallet, it understands the user's payment method perks, loyalty information and merchant offers so it can help the user choose the perfect component with a lucrative price tag. This will greatly help in reducing the costs of the components and time for searching for computer parts.</p><p>The Universal Cart will be initially available in select merchants like Nike, Sephora, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Wayfair and Shopify.</p><p>Universal Cart is rolling out across Search and the Gemini app in the US this summer, with YouTube and Gmail to follow.</p>.<p>Google, in partnership with Samsung and eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, announced to bring the Android XR-power smart glasses. It is called Intelligent Eye Wear.</p><p>Besides offering protection from the harmful rays of the sun, it can assist with getting information on whatever the user is seeing.</p><p>User has to say 'Hey Google' or tap the side of the frame to instantly access Gemini. From there, users can ask questions about the world around them — or ask it to help execute a task.</p><p>When the user is viewing a hotel or restaurant, he/she can just ask Gemini to find what the best dish is being served, the user ratings or the timings.</p><p>It can offer a turn-by-turn guide to reach a destination. Given the fact that the specs can take images and videos, users can edit them hands-free. For instance, once the photo is taken, users can invoke Gemini, which by the way is integrated into the latest nano banana 3.0 gen AI model, to edit, remove an unwanted object or add text in the photo, all with just voice commands.</p><p>It can even translate words or say the words aloud from a menu or pamphlets. Also, users can open Uber and book rides without even opening the phone.</p><p>Android XR-powered glasses will support both iPhone and Android mobiles. The new generation Intelligent Eyewear series is expected to hit stores this fall, around the third or fourth quarter.</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>