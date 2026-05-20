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Google I/O 2026 Highlights: Gemini AI 3.5, Intelligent Eyewear and more

The search engine giant introduced a boatload of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features, including Gemini Omni, Universal Cart, Antigravity apps and more.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:55 IST
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Gemini 3.5

Gemini 3.5.

Gemini 3.5.

Credit: Google

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Gemini Omni

Gemini Omni.

Gemini Omni.

Credit: Google

Improvements to Google Workspace

Google Workspace.

Google Workspace.

Credit: Google

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Google Antigravity 2.0

Google Antigravity.

Google Antigravity.

Credit: Google

Universal Cart

Universal Cart.

Universal Cart.

Credit: Google

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Intelligent Eyewear

Samsung's Gentle Monster series AI glasses.

Samsung's Gentle Monster series AI glasses.

Credit: Google

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Published 20 May 2026, 09:55 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIApp DevelopersGoogle I/OGeminidevelopersconclaveGen AI

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