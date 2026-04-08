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Google launches AI Edge Eloquent, an AI-powered speech-to-text app for iPhones using Gemma 4's advanced ASR capabilities.
Key points
• Advanced speech recognition
The app understands user intent, edits out filler words like 'ums' and 'uhs', and polishes speech with appropriate vocabulary, improving accuracy over time.
• Personalized learning
AI Edge Eloquent creates a personal library and learns the user's unique vocabulary to enhance dictation accuracy, benefiting artists and writers.
• English-only support
Currently supports English only, with plans to add more languages in the coming months; no official release date for Android yet.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 April 2026, 07:00 IST