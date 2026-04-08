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Google launches AI Edge Eloquent, Gemma AI-powered speech-to-text dictation app for iPhones

hanks to Gemma 4's advanced Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) capabilities, it can understand the user's intended meaning and edit out those mid pauses, polish it with the right word in the speech or the interview.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 07:00 IST
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Google AI Edge Eloquent.

Google AI Edge Eloquent.

Credit: Google

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Concise summary of key highlights

Google launches AI Edge Eloquent, Gemma AI-powered speech-to-text dictation app for iPhones

In one line
Google launches AI Edge Eloquent, an AI-powered speech-to-text app for iPhones using Gemma 4's advanced ASR capabilities.
Key points
Advanced speech recognition
The app understands user intent, edits out filler words like 'ums' and 'uhs', and polishes speech with appropriate vocabulary, improving accuracy over time.
Personalized learning
AI Edge Eloquent creates a personal library and learns the user's unique vocabulary to enhance dictation accuracy, benefiting artists and writers.
English-only support
Currently supports English only, with plans to add more languages in the coming months; no official release date for Android yet.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 08 April 2026, 07:00 IST
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