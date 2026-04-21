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Google Photos app gets AI-powered ‘touch-up’ tools to turn mundane images into photogenic ones

It can help users to apply subtle enhancements that refine skin texture, remove blemishes, brighten eyes or whiten teeth in seconds.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:34 IST
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Google Photos app.

Google Photos app.

Credit: Google

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Published 21 April 2026, 14:34 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidArtificial IntelligenceGoogle PhotosAndroid phoneGen AI

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