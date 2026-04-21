<p>With Android phones spread across different price points, the camera hardware varies significantly. So, we can’t expect a perfectly balanced photo as intended.</p><p>To address such a concern, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-turns-on-end-to-end-encryption-security-on-gmail-for-smartphones-3963651">Search engine giant Google </a>has come up with generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered tools.</p><p>Aptly called, ‘touch-up’ tools, it is now available on Google Photos’ image editor. It can help users to apply subtle enhancements that refine skin texture, remove blemishes, brighten eyes or whiten teeth in seconds.</p>.Google brings new feature to transfer AI memories and chat history from AI app to Gemini AI app.<p><strong>Here’s how to do it:</strong></p><p>It is very simple to use. User has to select a face in the photo and choose which tool he/she want to use: heal, smooth, under eyes, irises, teeth, eyebrows or lips. Then adjust the intensity of the chosen effects.</p>.<p>The new touch-up tools are gradually rolling out globally in the Google Photos app on Android devices with at least 4 GB RAM and Android 9.0 and newer versions.</p><p>In a related development, Google has launched Personal Intelligence feature for the Gemini AI app in India.</p><p>With this, the Gemini app (under user's permission) will be able to access Gmail, Photos, Search, and YouTube History to deliver personalised responses to all the queries.</p><p>For instance, if a user is planning a trip to Coastal Karnataka for a vacation. He/she would have received booking confirmations for the travel and accommodation, but the details are scattered across messages and emails. When the user asks Gemini, 'What are my travel plans for Coastal Karnataka?' it goes beyond a simple search.</p><p>It will securely refer to Gmail and pull out the booking details into a clear timeline. It can even intuitively understand the user's context from Photos, it can retrieve a screenshot the user took of a local map or a photo of a gift idea the user had saved weeks ago. It can even suggest a restaurant based on a YouTube video the user recently watched about local food trends. This way, it saves the user from digging through the history and multiple apps.</p>.Google brings Gemini AI Personal Intelligence feature to India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>