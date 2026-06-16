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Google rolls out 'search agent' feature to AI Mode that can track information for users at all times

Agentic AI are more advanced models capable of performing tasks with minimal supervision. Once the job is assigned, it can take independent action, course correct and complete the work.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:04 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Google rolls out 'search agent' feature to AI Mode that can track information for users at all times

In one line
Google introduces 'search agents' in AI Mode, enabling autonomous task tracking and updates for users.
Key points
Agentic AI capabilities
Google’s new 'search agents' feature uses advanced AI to perform tasks independently, correcting actions and completing work with minimal supervision.
AI Mode expansion
The AI Mode in Google Search now includes agentic features, powered by the Gemini 3.5 Flash model, enhancing user experience with background task monitoring.
Autonomous updates
Users can request alerts for updates, such as apartment listings or business calls, with customisable timing and conditions.
Regional rollout
The feature is initially available in the US, with plans to expand to more regions based on user feedback.
Subscription tiers
Advanced information agents are exclusive to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, while basic features are accessible to all.
Key statistics
1 billion monthly active users
AI Mode user base
Gemini 3.5 Flash
Model powering the feature
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:04 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIGoogle SearchGen AI

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