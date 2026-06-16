Google rolls out 'search agent' feature to AI Mode that can track information for users at all times

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google introduces 'search agents' in AI Mode, enabling autonomous task tracking and updates for users.
Key points
• Agentic AI capabilities
Google’s new 'search agents' feature uses advanced AI to perform tasks independently, correcting actions and completing work with minimal supervision.
• AI Mode expansion
The AI Mode in Google Search now includes agentic features, powered by the Gemini 3.5 Flash model, enhancing user experience with background task monitoring.
• Autonomous updates
Users can request alerts for updates, such as apartment listings or business calls, with customisable timing and conditions.
• Regional rollout
The feature is initially available in the US, with plans to expand to more regions based on user feedback.
• Subscription tiers
Advanced information agents are exclusive to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, while basic features are accessible to all.
Key statistics
1 billion monthly active users
AI Mode user base
Gemini 3.5 Flash
Model powering the feature
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 16 June 2026, 09:04 IST