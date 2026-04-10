Google enhances AI Mode in India with agentic capabilities for streamlined restaurant reservations.

In one line

Key points

• AI Mode's agentic capabilities Google's AI Mode now uses agentic AI to perform tasks like finding and booking restaurants based on user preferences, handling constraints like party size, cuisine, and location.

• Integration with partners In India, Google collaborates with EazyDiner, Swiggy, and Zomato to enable real-time restaurant reservations through AI Mode.

• Underlying technology AI Mode leverages Project Mariner for live web browsing, Google's Knowledge Graph, and Google Maps to deliver actionable results.

• New AI-powered dictation app Google launched Gemma AI-powered AI Edge Eloquent, a free offline speech-to-text app for iPhones with advanced filler word handling.