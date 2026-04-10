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Google enhances AI Mode in India with agentic capabilities for streamlined restaurant reservations.
Key points
• AI Mode's agentic capabilities
Google's AI Mode now uses agentic AI to perform tasks like finding and booking restaurants based on user preferences, handling constraints like party size, cuisine, and location.
• Integration with partners
In India, Google collaborates with EazyDiner, Swiggy, and Zomato to enable real-time restaurant reservations through AI Mode.
• Underlying technology
AI Mode leverages Project Mariner for live web browsing, Google's Knowledge Graph, and Google Maps to deliver actionable results.
• New AI-powered dictation app
Google launched Gemma AI-powered AI Edge Eloquent, a free offline speech-to-text app for iPhones with advanced filler word handling.
• Impact on user experience
These updates aim to simplify online shopping and reservation processes, reducing manual effort for users.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 10 April 2026, 15:33 IST