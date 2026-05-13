Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google unveils Gemini Intelligence's advanced automation features for Android phones at Android Show: I/O 2026 Edition.
Key points
• Multi-step task automation
Gemini Intelligence can perform complex tasks like grocery shopping or travel planning with minimal user input, reducing supervision.
• Cross-app integration
Works across e-commerce, travel agencies, Chrome, and other apps to streamline research, purchases, and form-filling.
• Personalized widgets
Creates custom home screen widgets based on text descriptions, organizing travel details or event planning in one spot.
• Language and speech enhancement
Gboard's Rambler feature auto-corrects speech-to-text, filling gaps and improving grammar in multiple languages.
• Initial device rollout
Gemini Intelligence will first launch on Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 series, expanding to more Android phones later in 2026.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Autofill feature of Gemini Intelligence.
Published 13 May 2026, 17:03 IST