Google unveils Gemini Intelligence's advanced automation features for Android phones at Android Show: I/O 2026 Edition.

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Key points

• Multi-step task automation Gemini Intelligence can perform complex tasks like grocery shopping or travel planning with minimal user input, reducing supervision.

• Cross-app integration Works across e-commerce, travel agencies, Chrome, and other apps to streamline research, purchases, and form-filling.

• Personalized widgets Creates custom home screen widgets based on text descriptions, organizing travel details or event planning in one spot.

• Language and speech enhancement Gboard's Rambler feature auto-corrects speech-to-text, filling gaps and improving grammar in multiple languages.