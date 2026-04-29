Google Translate app now offers AI pronunciation tool to master exotic languages

Google Translate adds AI-powered pronunciation tool to help users master exotic languages.

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Key points

• AI pronunciation feedback The new tool uses AI to analyze speech and provide real-time pronunciation feedback for exotic languages.

• Initial language support Available in the US and India for English, Spanish, and Hindi, with plans to expand.

• Global language coverage Supports over 200 languages and 60,000 dialects, covering 95% of the world's spoken languages.

• Live translation feature With select headphones, the app can act as a real-time translator for exotic languages.