Google Translate app now offers AI pronunciation tool to master exotic languages

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Google Translate adds AI-powered pronunciation tool to help users master exotic languages.
Key points
• AI pronunciation feedback
The new tool uses AI to analyze speech and provide real-time pronunciation feedback for exotic languages.
• Initial language support
Available in the US and India for English, Spanish, and Hindi, with plans to expand.
• Global language coverage
Supports over 200 languages and 60,000 dialects, covering 95% of the world's spoken languages.
• Live translation feature
With select headphones, the app can act as a real-time translator for exotic languages.
• User engagement impact
The app translates over 1 trillion words monthly, and the new feature aims to boost language learning.
Key statistics
More than one billion
Monthly active users of Google Translate
More than 200 languages
Languages supported by Google Translate
60,000 dialects
Dialects interpreted by Google Translate
95%
Global language coverage percentage
More than one trillion words
Monthly words translated by users
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 29 April 2026, 16:30 IST