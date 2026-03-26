<p>Google, earlier this month, introduced the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-brings-new-gemini-gen-ai-features-to-chrome-in-india-3927450">generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Gemini features to Chrome</a> to improve the user experience in its browser.</p><p>Now, the search engine giant is bringing three new Gemini AI-powered features to the Google TV OS-powered smart televisions.</p><p>Similar to Android phones, users will be able to ask questions in voice for the latest information on sports. Thanks to the advanced large language AI model, Gemini will be able to answer more concisely with a mix of visuals, videos, and text to help the user find exactly what they need.</p>.Google Maps gets Gemini AI-powered conversational search 'Ask Maps' feature.<p>For recipes, it can retrieve the relevant tutorial video in a flash. For the latest sports scores, it will not only display a live scorecard, but also offer details on which OTT app or channel they can watch it on.</p><p>Last year, Google introduced 'News Briefs' to help users catch up on the latest headlines in just a few minutes. Now, it is expanding the briefs collection to include sports briefs. Initially, this will be available in the US, and the customers can look for details on NBA, NCAA basketball, NHL, MLB, MLS, and NWSL. From player news to quick game summaries, users can catch up on every game. It will be available in sports briefs in the Gemini tab.</p>.<p>Google is bringing a 'deeper dive' feature. If the user checks for any intriguing topics on animal behaviour or any science-related interesting fact, Gemini can help with deep-dive conversations with narrations. It can even offer visual breakdowns on educational topics such as health and wellness, economics, technology, and more.</p><p>To explore something new, the user has to just ask Gemini and click 'Dive deeper' or visit the Gemini tab at the top of the Home screen and select 'Learn.'</p><p>All three new features will be available first in the US and Canada. Gemini for Google TV voice assistant will be expanded to more countries throughout the year, starting with Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain this spring.</p>.Google to bring improved SIM lock protection feature with Android 17 update.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>