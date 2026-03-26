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Google TV: New Gemini AI features promise to transform viewing experience on smart TVs

Last year, Google introduced 'News Briefs' to help users catch up on the latest headlines in just a few minutes. Now, it is expanding the briefs collection to include sports briefs.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 13:07 IST
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Gemini AI on Google TV.

Gemini AI on Google TV.

Credit: Google

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Published 26 March 2026, 13:07 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceGeminiGoogle TVGen AI

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